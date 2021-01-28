CLOSE
Shortly After Divorcing Kenya Moore, Marc Daly Announces His New Restaurant Reality Show About Business & Love

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A now ex housewives husband on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is prepping a new venture.

Marc Daly, the estranged husband of Kenya Moore, is continuing his serial entrepreneurship and in between owning and running several businesses he’s set his sights on a new prize; reality TV.

BOSSIP exclusively reports that the veteran restauranter has just started production for his own reality show, with a celebrity co-star. Set in Brooklyn, the show will feature and revolve around Black-owned businesses, restaurant management, and even love. Sources say Daly could be seeking a new relationship on the show so let’s hope he’s luckier in love this time around.

Daly is known for keeping a low profile and has been relatively quiet especially when it comes to his private life, but over the weekend he announced his decision to permanently split from Kenya.

A statement from the SoCo restaurant owner shared with MadameNoire read;

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.

As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a “Community Hub” where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism, and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum.

I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community.

Peace and love,

Marc Daly.”

Kenya declined to comment on Daly’s statement. The couple wed in June 2017 in a private ceremony in St. Lucia and previously split in September 2019 after two years of marriage.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Shortly After Divorcing Kenya Moore, Marc Daly Announces His New Restaurant Reality Show About Business & Love  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

