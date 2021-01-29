CLOSE
McDonald’s Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken McNuggets Another Time!

A McDonald's Corp. Restaurant Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

If you are a fan of both McDonald’s and their popular Chicken McNuggets, you are going to love this news!

They are bringing back the Spicy version of the McNuggets due to popular demand on Feb. 1 and adding a new Mighty Hot Sauce to go with the menu item to make one unique pairing.

From EURweb:

·        Spicy Chicken McNuggets: Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made with both cayenne and chili peppers, Spicy Chicken McNuggets pack plenty of flavor and spice into each bite.

·        Mighty Hot Sauce: Our new Mighty Hot Sauce dialed up the spice last Fall, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red pepper and cayenne peppers, all balanced with savory garlic and a hint of sweetness. This is both McDonald’s hottest available dipping sauce and our first new sauce since 2017.

McDonald’s is even throwing in six FREE Spicy McNuggets on its “McDelivery” through DoorDash when ordering $20 or more and using the code “SPICY.”  That gift will last from Feb. 2 through 6.

So make sure you get your Spicy McNuggets when they come out, because they won’t last long.  It’s part of the fast-food restaurant chain’s expanded chicken options that are coming out this year.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

McDonald’s Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken McNuggets Another Time!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

