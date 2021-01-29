CLOSE
Fans Predict Kimberly Elise & Tika Sumpter To Star In A Cicely Tyson Biopic

38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Just shortly after losing a beloved pioneer in film and entertainment, Cicely Tyson, fans are plotting on who should star in her biopic. Tyson gave the world over seven decades of entertainment as the face of popular Black magazines like Ebony magazine at the start of her career to her roles in several television series and films. There are no official plans to release a biopic about the late actress and model, but her hopeful supporters mourn her loss by getting straight to casting business.

A crowd favorite seems to be actress Kimberly Elise, who’s best known for her roles in cult-classic, Set It Off and the critically-acclaimed film, Beloved. Cicely Tyson and Kimberly Elise bear a strong resemblance to one another, and the two already established a great working relationship during their time working on Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman in 2005. Tyson plays her mother in the movie.

Someone also suggested Erika Alexander who is best known for her role as Maxine Shaw in the popular ’90s show Living Single. The two actresses have a bit of a resemblance in these photos. Some fans think she would also be a great consideration for the nonexistent role.

Another actress, Twitter users are caping for is Tika Sumpter. In 2005, Sumpter landed the role of Layla Williamson in the ABC daytime soap opera, One Life to Live, where she starred regularly through 2010. Now, she’s up for the role of Cicely Tyson in the biopic Twitter is casually planning.

Many of Cicely Tyson’s closest industry friends share their loving memories together online, and writer and director, Tyler Perry, posted a heartfelt message of the grandmother he never had. The post included photos of their times together with a loving caption of their conversations.

People are also enlisting Tyler Perry to produce the biopic considering his close relationship with the late actress.

Who would you like to see star in a Cicely Tyson biopic? Comment your predictions below.

