Method Mans Wife Responds To Wendy Williams Boot Knockin Revelation

"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Wendy Williams movie and documentary dropped on Saturday but unfortunately it is the interviews leading up to the premiere that is the mess that is causing the drama.

Vulture Festival: In the Nest 2020 - Day 1

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Wendy Williams in an interview dropped the revelation that she and Method Man knocked boots in her hot tub back in the day, a revelation that didn’t make it into the movie or the documentary.   The craziest part about Wendy Williams spilling that bit of hot piping tea was that Method Man was furious  that Wendy Williams had decided to go on air back in the day and announce that Meth’s wife was real sick from cancer (something that Method Man or his wife’s family didn’t know), the couple wanted to keep her battle with cancer private at the time.  Then Wendy Williams went on to insinuate that Method Man was having an affair with his wife’s doctor.

Wendy Williams came for a lot of men’s head in her movie but today Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, is coming for hers.

Tamika Smith wife of Wu-Tang member and actor Clifford Smith aka Method Man in a statement had this to say about Wendy Williams and her tea spilling as it pertained to Tamika’a family:

she “has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency….For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will  forever be one of the most miserable b###h’s on the planet”

But wait there is more.  Take a look below to read Tamika Smith’s full statement.

Method Mans Wife Responds To Wendy Williams Boot Knockin Revelation  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Method Man , wendy williams

