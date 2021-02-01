CLOSE
Franklin Is Back!! Snowfall Season 4 Official Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

Premiere Of FX's "Snowfall" Season 3 - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Franklin Saint might not be a saint but he is our favorite character that we are always rooting for even though his business might not have been good for our communities.  Snowfall on FX season 4 official trailer has dropped and our main man Franklin has come a long way from kicking it at his rich high school buddies crib that was far from the hood trying to make a little spare change.

In season 4 of Snowfall:

It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.

The LAPD is closing in and the CIA might be getting ready to turn their backs on Franklin, while Franklin Saint is still trying to move up like George and Weezie.

The winter weather storm of Snowfall on FX starts back up February 24th with a double episode premiere.  Take a look at the official trailer below.

