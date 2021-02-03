CLOSE
Hot Spot: Alexa Is Getting A New Voice For The Super Bowl…It’s The Sexiest Man Alive [VIDEO]

R. Kelly’s associate is pleading guilty to hindering the R&B star’s case.  His buddy admitted to bribing a witness with money.  In Super Bowl news, Michael B. Jordan’s voice will be featured in a Google Alexa commercial.

Jermaine Dupri will star in the latest episode of My Rhythm and My Blues where he will discuss his major hits with  Mariah Carey, Usher, TLC, and more!

 

 

[caption id="attachment_10130436" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Property of Nike / Nike Publicity[/caption] Michael B. Jordan has been crowned what many of his fans already thought of him has – the Sexiest Man Alive. PEOPLE Magazine unveiled the 2020 edition of their Sexiest Man Alive cover on Tuesday (November 17) and parked right in front was none other than the Creed and Black Panther actor. The moment is full circle for MBJ, who was featured in the magazine’s Ones to Watch issue back in 2013 after a riveting performance in Fruitvale Station. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby,” Jordan wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !” Now at 33, Jordan has been not only giving people good looks and chiseled features in films as well as on Instagram, but he’s also made it a mission to help diversify Hollywood one project at a time. His Outlier Society Productions was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, a mandate for filmmakers to enlist a diverse cast and crew. Additionally, he’s made his voice heard outside of film, being a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as organizing people to participate in the 2020 election. “I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see.” And yes, ladies, he did confirm to the magazine he was single. As for what’s next? He’s set to star in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation where he plays a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative. But Jordan’s main goals are to be more behind the camera than in front of it. “Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.” You can scan through some of Michael’s thirstiest thirst trap moments on Instagram below! SEE ALSO: Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood In Inspiring Speech to Protestors In LA #ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

