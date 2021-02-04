CLOSE
The 1997 Version of ‘Cinderella’ with Brandy and Whitney Houston is Heading to Disney+

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Disney+, one of the newest streaming services available, is home to numerous versions of ‘Cinderella’ including the original cartoon movie from 1950.

However, there has been that one edition that was NOT available to stream until now.  You know, the one that still resonates with fans to this day.  Here’s a refresher in case you forgot or have not heard of this version.

From Uproxx:

1997’s Cinderella, the made-for-TV movie musical with a diverse cast led by Brandy as the titular princess and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, is inexplicably not available on the streaming service, despite its cultural significance. As Refinery29‘s Sesali Bowen wrote, “I hadn’t been able to dream up a Cinderella with braids or a fairy godmother with natural hair before 1997’s Cinderella, and I know it meant the same thing for many other Black girls. It was one of the rare moments where we got to see ourselves in the fairytale.”

Now, the popular TV adaptation is heading to Disney+!

What was “impossible” is now going to be a reality.

In addition to Brandy and Houston, ‘Cinderella’ also starred Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, the late Natalie Desselle, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Paolo Montalban as “Prince Charming.”

Expect the highly-rated movie to drop on Disney+ a few days before Valentine’s Day.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Close