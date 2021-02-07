Ciara Looks Stunning In Pink Hair Alongside Hubby Russell Wilson At NFL Honors

Superbowl weekend is well underway and many of the biggest celebrities have flocked to Tampa to participate in the festivities ahead of tonight’s game. Among those is Ciara who stood tall and proud alongside her hubby, Russell Wilson, as he accepted the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award at last night’s NFL Honors. Each year, the award is giving to a player who each team believes has had a positive impact on the community, and this year the NFL believed that Russell Wilson is that guy.

According to NFL.com, he’s “demonstrated dedication and commitment to community efforts” by partnering with and donating to programs such as Feeding America, Wheels Up and I AM A VOTER along with his wife Ciara. Additionally, he’s also worked through his Why Not You Foundation (“WNYF”), to help empower today’s youth while virtually visiting a Seattle Children’s Hospital during the pandemic.

The wife and mother of three looked stunning in an all-black tuxedo dress and her pretty-in-pink hair. She was all smiles next to her hubby as they posed together holding the award. In a photo posted to her Instagram, she said of her husband, “you’re the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It’s one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others! Proud to call you my Husband.

Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson!

Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!”

Russell posted the same photo to his own IG page, with the simple caption, “love changes things” alluding to his wife’s influence on him winning the new award.

Ciara and Russell weren’t the only ones who cleaned up nicely last night as host Steve Harvey dazzled viewers with his finer dinner jackets while emceeing the event. Steve gave us a few previews of his NFL Honors looks on his Instagram, posting a video shortly before the event wearing a white and black jacket, white shirt and bow tie, and black slacks. He two-stepped to Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World” as he got ready to take the mic while his friends hyped him up in the background.

And later in the evening, he gave us a wardrobe change and donned a leopard printed jacket with an all-black look underneath.

Clean, Steve. Clean.

