CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended Due To Sexual Abuse Claims

'T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle' has been put on pause for now.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
"LIBRA" Album Release Party Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. and Tiny have been accused by multiple women of various sexual abuse allegations. Soon after, production of the couple’s VH1 reality show has been suspended until everything can get sorted out.

In case you missed it, Sabrina Peterson opened the flood gates when she accused T.I. of holding gun to her head. More women then came forward accusing the Atlanta rapper and his R&B singer wife of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, drug abuse and emotional manipulation, among other salacious claims.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

T.I. and Tiny are adamantly denying the allegations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” said the couple in a statement to Complex. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

It should be no surprise that VH1 decided to take a pause on producing T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The network is clearly waiting to see how things shake out.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV rep said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

T.I. also took to IG to adamantly deny participating in any sort of sexual trafficking or that anything done behind close doors was done without consent.

 

T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended Due To Sexual Abuse Claims  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

T.I. , T.I. Tiny , tiny

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
Close