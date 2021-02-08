CLOSE
Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million

"Not on my watch," says the Bad Boy Records founder, basically.

Sean John Fragrance Launch

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs is suing his own (former) clothing brand. Reportedly, the Bad Boy Records founder and mogul is suing Sean for a cool $25 million.

AllHipHop reports that Diddy filed a complaint in Manhatten on Thursday (Feb. 4) against his former clothing brand. Also named in a complaint is Sean John’s new owner Global Brands Group (GBG USA).

Diddy claims Sean John and GBG USA illegally used Diddy’s likeness in the launch of a new women’s clothing line called Missguided. Diddy also claims the company made statements in promotion of the brand that were attributed to him that he never actually made.

“[Diddy] does not challenge [Sean John/GBG’s] right to use the Sean John trademark, but rather [Sean John/GBG’s] decision to leverage a fabricated quote they created and then falsely attributed to Mr. Combs, and to use Mr. Combs’s name and other monikers to create the false and misleading impression that Mr. Combs is the decision-maker behind the designs and creation of the GBG Collection,” said Diddy’s attorney Jonathan D. Davis in a statement.

Although Diddy launched Sean John back in 1998 and enjoyed much success in the velour leisure suit era, he sold the company to GBG in late 2016.

Apparently, he wants to make it clear he isn’t having the brand making a buck off his name since he is no longer affiliated.

Added Davis, “[Sean John, GBG and Missguided] are using the Unapproved Material, which contains false or misleading representations of fact, to promote and sell the items in the GBG Collection because they understand that associating it with Mr. Combs will significantly increase sales and profits.”

Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

