Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dies At 76

Ain&apos;t Too Proud Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Founding member of ‘The Supremes’, Mary Wilson has suddenly passed away.

Her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz told CNN in a public statement that she passed away suddenly on the evening of Feb. 8.

Wilson co-founded The Supremes alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard at 15-years-old in Detroit.  They would later become trailblazers for Motown Records in the 1960s.

The Supremes

Source: Central Press / Getty

Barry Gordy made a statement on the passing of Wilson saying, “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown’ … I was always proud of Mary.  She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of The Supremes.  Mary Wilson was extremely special to me.  She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed.” 

The singer passed away in her Las Vegas home. She was 76.

Mary Wilson , The Supremes

