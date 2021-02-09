Master P & Romeo Teams Up With BET Plus For Romantic Comedy “Never And Again”

CLOSE
The father and son duo, Master P and Romeo Miller are tapping back into the movie lane.  In collaboration with film director, LazRael Lison and BET Plus, the family is releasing a film just in time for Valentine’s Day.   

The romantic comedy film “Never and Again” focuses on a teenage love between Kevin (Jackie Long) and Jasmine (Denise Boutte) and how outside circumstances can cause things to go left.  The couple’s journey takes a dramatic shift and over the course of time and years later, their paths cross again but will it last?

“It’s a great romance with a lot of faith,” said Romeo Miller.

Never and Again is set to premiere on February 11. Watch the trailer for the film below.

