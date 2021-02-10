CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes A Woman Out Of $100K For Tour Expenses

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Bruno Mars performs at the Staples Cente

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

A man who clearly has never seen MTV’s Catfish decided to pull the wool over the eyes of one unsuspecting woman in Houston. Per TMZ, a catfish pretending to be Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars convinced a woman to clean out her bank account to help support him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The woman told authorities she was 63-years-old when she started an Instagram account back in 2018 and corresponded with a man who claimed to be the “That’s What I Like” singer. After developing a rather serious online relationship, the person asked the woman for money and she entertained his request. She wrote two checks his way worth a combined $100,000.

The scammer was caught after the funds were traced back to his bank account. Chinwendu Azuonwu was arrested on money laundering charges, as was his alleged accomplice Basil Amadi. Both men appeared before a Harris County judge this week.

According to court documents, the woman wrote checks for $10,000 and $90,000 respectively to “Chi Autos” to cover “tour expenses.” The fake Bruno also told the woman he was leaving the tour to come be with her.

Scammers be scammin’.

RELATED: Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH]

RELATED: Camyonce Vs. Rolling Ray Might Be The Wildest ‘Catfish’ Episode Of All Time

Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes A Woman Out Of $100K For Tour Expenses  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Bruno Mars

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…

Explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S. at around the same time the military…
02.11.21
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Close