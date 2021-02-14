CLOSE
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To Celebrate The Musical’s Premiere On Disney+

Brandy was in full celebratory mode this weekend after it was announced that Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – the movie that transformed the singer into a Disney princess – was coming to Disney+!

On Friday, the star of the musical put her own twist on the viral TikTok brush challenge where she started off with a bare face and regular clothing while the popular Cinderella track, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” played in the background. She then held her makeup brush to the camera to unveil her magical transformation where she appeared in her blue Cinderella gown, matching eye shadow, a sparkling necklace, and a dazzling crown – looking just like she did over 20 years ago when the movie first premiered in 1997. While a snippet of Brandy and Whitney Houston’s “Impossible” played in the background, Brandy completed the challenge, making us all feel nostalgic and want to rewatch the movie all over again!

 

This version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella first premiered on television in 1997 and was met with instant praise, being one of the only musicals at the time to feature such a multiracial cast, which included Whoopi Goldberg, Whitney Houston, Victor Garber, Paolo Montalban, and Bernadette Peters. For many of us, it was the first time we got to see a Black girl on-screen as a princess in a Disney film.  Brandy wore braids, was brown skin, was unapologetically herself, and meant so much to little Black girls in the 90s. She was our version of representation and allowed us to see ourselves in her, and witnessing her on-screen as Cinderella while the handsome Prince fell in love with her was everything!

Last week, Brandy and her costars reunited in celebration of the musical’s debut on Disney+ where she reflected on the film’s success and how magical it really was. “It was a game-changer, like it was just so different, and it just gave everyone an opportunity to just play these iconic characters, and see it in a different way. It was just so magical,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. 

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella started streaming on Disney+ on February 12 at midnight and is available for the next generation of Black girls to fall in love with!

 

