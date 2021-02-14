CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy On Valentine’s Day!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the couple has just announced that they are expecting their second child! According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the news in a statement on Valentine’s Day, stating, “we can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The newest royal baby will become the younger sibling to the couple’s first son, Archie, who will turn 2 this May.

The news is an exciting one for the royal couple, coming only months after Meghan opened up in a New York Times op-ed about suffering a miscarriage last summer. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the Duchess wrote of her devastating loss. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

The royal couple announced their new pregnancy with a gorgeous black-and-white photo. According to People.com, the photo was taken via iPad by their friend and photographer, Misan Harriman. In the photo, Meghan and Harry are lounging in a park, with a smiling and barefoot Harry looking adoringly at his wife while Meghan lays in his lap and cradles her growing baby bump. The perfect Valentine!

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to California in an attempt to have a “normal life”. Since their royal exit, the couple has inked a multi-year deal with Netflix to create scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films, and kids’ programming. They also inked a major deal with Spotify as well where they host and produce podcasts through their production company, Archewell Audio.

Since their move and welcoming their first son, Archie, the royal parents have been “over the mood” according to People.com. As Meghan said in 2019 shortly after giving birth to their first son, “it’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy. He’s just been a dream.” We’re sure this new addition will only add to the couple’s growing happiness!

What a way to spend Valentine’s Day!

10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

 

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy On Valentine’s Day!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close