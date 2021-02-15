CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’

Spreading love, and knowledge about Biggie Smalls. is still the Brooklyn way.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Netflix The Notorious B.I.G. Doc 'I Got A Story To Tell’

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Another Notorious B.I.G. documentary?—yes, please. Netflix has the honor of dropping a new look at the origin story of the Hip-Hop King of New York in a new doc titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The documentary will be released on March 1 and touts rare footage that covers the Brooklyn’s MC’s meteoric rise to rap superstardom. From the looks of the trailer, all the players who were there to help make it happen are involved including the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace, his day one Lil Cease of the Junior Mafia and Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, who also serves as an exectuive producer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music,” said Biggie’s former manager Wayne Barrow, who serves as an executive producer, told Rolling Stone.

March 9 will be the 24th anniversary of Biggie’s untimely death at just 24 years old. A testament to his greatness, in late 2020 the Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Peep the trailer for the Emmett Malloy-directed Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell below. For the uninitiated, the title is a reference to the song “I Got A Story to Tell” from his posthumous Life After Death album.

We consider this essential viewing off g.p. so get your schedules together accordingly.

Netflix The Notorious B.I.G. Doc 'I Got A Story To Tell’

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Notorious BIG

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close