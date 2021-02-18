CLOSE
Toni Braxton Shut The Internet Down In A 5 Second Clip

2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty

If you noticed the internet shut down sometime yesterday afternoon, it was because 53-year-old living legend Toni Braxton reminded us why she’s still that chick.

In a short clip, the singer walked towards the camera in a navy blue and lace bracelet, chiseled abs, a cameo jacket, black shades, red lips, and a blond buzz cut. She captioned the post, “Age ain’t nothin but a number…”

I want to fully dissect this post, but there’s not enough time in the day. The way Toni Braxton periodically slides on the internet, shuts it down, and walks back into her mansion is a mood that I am forever intrigued by. Forget a skin care or workout regimen, I need her confidence wrapped up in a box and waiting at my front door. This woman is a vibe!

Toni Braxton is one of the few celebrities that hasn’t ventured too far away from the music and entertainment industry. Besides a few acting gigs, she’s stayed true to her first love- music. Still, if she were to join the long list of celebrities coming out with a skin care line, she’d have a customer in me. The eternally youthful mother of 2 shows no signs of aging! Whatever she’s trying, I’ll do daily and twice on Sundays. What do you think? Did Toni Braxton shut it down?

 

Toni Braxton Shut The Internet Down In A 5 Second Clip  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

