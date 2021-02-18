Black Tony’s Street Is Experiencing A Snow Storm [WATCH]

CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony's Street Is Experiencing A Snow Storm

Black Tony is always going through something, but today may be understandable. People all over the south are going through some tough times with these winter conditions and it looks like Black Tony is included.  Even though Rock T made it to work and Gary drove through a snowstorm, Black Tony still didn’t have it in him to clock into work.

Listen to his bizarre story about how he’s being affected by the snow.

 

