BOLO’s Chanel Knockoff Stripper Suit Won Cynthia’s Bachelorette Party

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode we’ve all been waiting for finally premiered last night and as expected, it did not disappoint! In a jam-packed event, we watched the Atlanta housewives enter into Kandi’s infamous “dungeon” where all bets were off and nobody was safe.

Led by mistress Kandi, the ladies tapped into their sexy alter egos to throw Cynthia a surprise bachelorette party, complete with sexy lingerie, whips, chains, and a male dancer by the name of BOLO, who instantly became the star of the night and absolutely won the bachelorette party! Rocking a knockoff Chanel leopard print stripper suit (which Marlo so effortlessly called out) and still somehow managing to bear it all, BOLO put on an intense show for the ladies that was full of flips, twists, and turns that didn’t end until 7 am the next morning!

But, just who is this mystery man underneath the “Chanel” costume and leopard print ensemble? Let’s be honest, we all want to know more! Here are five facts we dug up about BOLO, the man who stole the show on the best #RHOA episode of all time.

1. His real name is Michael Bolwaire

Live Show & Holiday Party For "Vivica's Black Magic," Premiering January 4th

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

BOLO might be the name that’s trending and still has the internet buzzing a full 24 hours after the episode’s premiere. But, BOLO isn’t even this mystery man’s real name. His real name is Michael Bolwaire, and he’s a 32-year-old entertainer from Atlanta.

2. He’s also an actor

Michael Bolwaire isn’t just a male dancer, he’s an all-around entertainer and has gotten some major acting experience over the years. According to his IMDB page, he’s appeared as a performer in notables like Chocolate City and in the 2018 series, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. He even made an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show alongside Vivica A. Fox to promote his role in Chocolate City.

3. He has an inspirational upbringing

Like the rest of the RHOA ladies, BOLO resides in Atlanta but is originally from Ohio. According to a Cleveland news report, he ran away from home at 14-years-old and entered the foster care system as a teen. While in college, he decided to pay it forward by helping other youth in the foster care system, similar to how he was supported during his time in the system. “It’s about love, and everybody wants love. Everybody wants that nourishment,” he said in the news report.

4. He’s a family man

Live Show & Holiday Party For "Vivica's Black Magic," Premiering January 4th

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Although Michael Bolwaire seems to keep his private life pretty private, he appears to be a very proud family man. He’s posted a few adorable throwback pictures on Instagram of himself with his own father and also given us a glimpse into his life as a father himself, sharing a few pictures of himself with his young son.

5. He’s an animal lover

Michael Bolwaire’s Instagram has three major themes: working out, entertaining, and animals. The entertainer appears to be a proud dog lover and often shows off his adorable pit bulls through pictures and videos on his IG page. He also seems to love all types of animals as evident by his IG pics showing off his trips to see more exotic animals like dolphins, pandas, and whales.

 

 

 

