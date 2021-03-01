CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Gabrielle Union Used To ‘Hate’ Her Natural Hair

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Late Late Show with James Corden

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

When you see Gabrielle Union these days, the beloved actress turned beauty boss is proudly flaunting her natural hair in curls or corn rows. But she didn’t always love her hair the way she does today. Union is like many women, who’ve had to relearnt the beauty of her hair the way it grows from her scalp.

“When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair]. I wanted it to be anything but what it was,” Union told PEOPLE in an interview. “I wasted so much of my youth in my twenties, thirties and certainly my teens wanting to be someone else. I was inundated with images and messages saying, ‘You’re just not as pretty as so-and-so.’”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It took Union 40 years to “empty her bag of f*cks.” But better late than never! Ever since she embarked on a journey of self-love she’s discovered her true essence and been able to instill in her daughter, Kaavia Wade, that same confidence and space to grow into herself. She also launched a beauty line to help other women care for their natural hair.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union is a budget-friendly collection of products created to nourish your natural hair and get it to its healthiest state. She and Flawless collaborated Larry Sims, recently taught a masterclass on how to achieve the a flawless two strand twist out in partnership with Sally Beauty’s DIY University, a platform that gives everyday women access to haircare professionals.

“There’s something about mastering a hairstyle. I have really tight shoulders so doing my hair at home is a real challenge,” Union said.As for her baby girl Kaavia, she told our sister site MadameNoire, “You’ll see her natural curls. You’ll also see that they’re going to be moisturized. That’s more of what I care about, hair health, not the style.”

Shoutout to Gabrielle’s new growth *pun intended*.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural Beauty Helped Her Fall Back In Love With Herself

5 Times Gabrielle Union Went Off On The Red Carpet

Gabrielle Union Used To ‘Hate’ Her Natural Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

gabrielle union

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Close