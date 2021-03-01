CLOSE
Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Hershey Co. Chocolate World Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Let’s face it – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is addictive!  Who can’t resist the combination of chocolate with peanut butter filling inside.  It makes for a great paring.

Now, there is a “new take on the classic snack” that has now taken the treat on another level.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The once-unthinkable idea of an all-peanut butter version is coming soon.

That’s right!  A new Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers is heading a store with no chocolate whatsoever.

News of the new flavor has already been made on Twitter.

Even 7-ELEVEn responded on Twitter.

That lead to Reese’s responding back to the convenient store chain.

7-ELEVEn had this to say.

Meanwhile, the company behind the popular chocolate and peanut butter treat is excited of its latest version.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

Expect the limited-edition version of this type of Reese’s to hit stores next month.

Would you try the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups when it arrives?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Video and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Candy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Close