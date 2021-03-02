CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant Man 3’ Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

This week, a lawyer representing 11 women accusing T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual abuse, with two alleging rape, pushed for a criminal investigation of the couple on two states. Now, reports are saying T.I. is not returning for his role in Disney’s Ant-Man 3. This seems like a timely decision, however, it’s unclear, whether this is linked to the sexual assault allegations. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that T.I will not return for the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’. The Ant-Man movie is still in the development stages according to the report. In the first films, T.I. played Dave, a friend to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man who helped him on his adventures along with ex-convicts Luis (Michael Peña) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian). His character seemed like he’d be making a return according to previous movies.

On Monday, 11 alleged victims accused Tip and his wife Tiny of “eerily similar [allegations] of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” The incidents allegedly occurred in Los Angeles, Georgia, and Florida, dating back to 2005.  The victims’ attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is pushing authorities in California and Georgia to open investigations.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Previously, Tip himself released a video denying that any of the allegations were true and now, his and Tiny’s attorney Steve Sadow is speaking out. Their legal counsel has strongly denied the allegations in a statement to Variety.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

Are you surprised by T.I. stepping down from his ‘Ant-Man’ role?

T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant Man 3’ Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

T.I.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Close