CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Meghan Markle Wore A $4,700 Armani Dress During Tell-All Interview Special With Oprah

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1

A couple that slays together stays together, or should we say a couple that steps away from the royal family together…talks to Oprah. It doesn’t rhyme, but it’s the truth. The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex sat down with the queen of interviews for an exclusive expose titled “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.”

The tell-all interview airs March 7th on CBS but a clip from candid chat went viral this week, that reveals some of the controversial topics the pregnant Markle and Harry will discuss with the media titan. And it’s juicy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the teaser, Oprah reiterates no topic was off-limits. At another point, Oprah asked Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”

Prince Harry opens up about how the death of his mother the late Princess Diana, saying “You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago.” And he feared history would repeat itself. His “biggest concern was history repeating itself. “Meghan wore Diana’s bracelet “so she could be with them.”

Meghan wore a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail on the shoulder during the interview while Harry wore a J. Crew Ludlow slim-fit suit jacket with double vent in Italian wool and Ludlow suit pant in Italian wool.

Meghan also wore earrings by Canadian brand Birks, a necklace by British designer Pippa Small.

Markle is currently pregnant with baby number two after revealing she suffered a miscarriage, last summer, after the birth of their son Archie.

Watch the full interview when it airs Sunday, March 7th.

 

Meghan Markle Wore A $4,700 Armani Dress During Tell-All Interview Special With Oprah  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Meghan Markle

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Close