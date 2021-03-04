CLOSE
LisaRaye Said This About Draya Michele Or Joseline Hernandez Reviving Her Role In The Player's Club [WATCH]

One thing’s for certain and two things are for sure when it comes to LisaRaye Mccoy — she’s gonna always speak her mind, even if that might offend some people and she’s likely going to do it while live recording “Cocktails With Queens.” This week, the actress did just that while addressing the idea of Draya Michele and Joseline Hernandez possibly filling the role of “Diamond” in a reboot for “The Player’s Club.”  If you remember, LisaRaye portrayed “Diamond” in the 1998 original classic. 

Draya stirred up social media around her wanting to fill the iconic role by posting about it in her IG story, and even tagging the movie’s director, Ice Cube. “This could be me in a reboot but y’all playing,” she wrote.

That’s when Jocelyn stepped in, letting Ice Cube know that she would be a better fit for the role.

“Except that she’s not #joselinescabaret everyone will agree that I’m the perfect girl to play that role,” barked the Love and Hip Hop star.

Chatter about the two ladies filling the role as Diamond started to circulate the internet, then LisaRaye chimed in.

After debates sparked online, the topic made it all the way to a panel for the original “Diamond” to discuss. That when the actress threw a little shade, referring to the women playing a role as “Cubic Zirconia.”  Here’s what LisaRaye told her Cocktails With Queens co-hosts:

“I think, why not? You know what I mean? I do have a problem with some of the sequels sometimes when they’re done so well and it’s the first time you see it, it’s like, let Diamond be Diamond.” Maybe somebody can play Cubic Zirconia or something. But Diamond was done so well but she’s still Diamond, you know what I mean? So, I don’t know what to say.”

Did LisaRaye sound shady here to YOU? Hit play. 

LisaRaye Said This About Draya Michele Or Joseline Hernandez Reviving Her Role In The Player's Club [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

