15-Year-Old Shot In NW Baltimore, 5th Child Shot In The City In The Past Week

Baltimore City Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy critically injured Thursday night.

It happened on the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue in Northwest Baltimore around 7:16 p.m..

When officers, arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

This is the 5th child shot in Baltimore City in the past week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest District detectives at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

