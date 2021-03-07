CLOSE
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Natalia Bryant is making her mama proud!

The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant signed with IMG Models last month to pursue her career in modeling and yesterday the first pics of Natalia’s new venture were released!

Vanessa, 38, took to Instagram to share a few flicks from her daughter’s big photoshoot while praising Natalia for pursuing her dreams. In one photo, Natalia looked stunning in her natural makeup, minimal jewelry, and slicked-back hair. “My baby (with makeup) 😁❤,” the Bryant family matriarch wrote as the caption of the post. “Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18,” she continued. “You’re beautiful inside and out. We love you.” She also the hashtag “#grown” and tagged Natalia in the post.

In another photo, Natalia wore her long, beautiful hair straight down behind her ear and still kept her face natural. “That’s my baby! @nataliabryant ❤,” Vanessa wrote as the caption for this post.

Vanessa continued praising her baby girl on her IG Story, resharing a post from Natalia. “I love you,” the 18-year-old model wrote to her mom, to which she responded, “You better! You stole my face with daddy’s lips.”

Many celeb friends of the Bryant family also shared their praise and support of Natalia’s new modeling career, including Kelly Rowland who shared the gorgeous picture of Natalia to her own IG story with the caption, “I just can’t! What a brilliant beauty!”

After signing to IMG Models last month, she expressed her love for fashion and modeling in a statement that IMG shared on their Instagram account. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” the model said. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Congratulations to beautiful Natalia Bryant!

Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant's New Modeling Pics

