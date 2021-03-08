CLOSE
Stacey Abrams Shows Us The Power Of A Black Woman In Marie Claire’s April Issue

Stacey Abrams played a pivotal position in the 2020 elections. After tirelessly dedicating her time to educating Georgians on the impact of their vote, she successfully turned Georgia from a red to a blue state. Another day, another Black woman sent to save the day.

What better way to recognize International Women’s Day than to celebrate Stacey Abrams on the cover of Marie Claire? The innovative visionary talks about her current success, the importance of voting rights, and her vow to continue her work in Georgia.

Abrams’ political story is filled with ups and downs. She’s taken some devastating blows during the course of her career, but she’s also come out on top in the end. In terms of her success, Abrams told Marie Claire, “My success is tied at the most base level with the success of my people, and my people are the South. My people are Americans. My people are people of color. My success can only ever be real if I’m doing it for the success of others.”

During the 2020 election we witnessed various attempts at voter suppression and tampering. The pandemic was used as a tool to sway people from exercising their rights, but Abrams’ prioritized educating the public on these tactics and just how far they date back in our history. “I want to be defending voting rights. I want us to effectively leverage the census and redistricting, and I want us to serve thedisproportionately harmed communities. I want us to rebuild the public infrastructure of the South, using COVID not as an excuse for what was broken but as a template for what we need to do right,” she said.

As a Black woman, Abrams did what most thought was impossible. He dedication to Georgia shows what can happen when people are well informed about the power of their vote. “If you can do it [in Georgia], you can prove that it is possible in enclaves that have given up. If you can do this stuff in the Deep South— if you can elect a Black Southern preacher and a Jewish son of an immigrant to the U.S. Senate while Donald Trump sits in the White House, then, by God, everything else is possible,” she continued.

You can read the entire cover story on the Marie Claire website.

 

