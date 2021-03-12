The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged With Disorderly Conduct, & More Allegations For NY Gov.

FIVE POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER

In the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez officers responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store. According to court documents filed Wednesday in Oklahoma County, Stavian had already dropped his weapon.

Oklahoma City District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. and if convicted, they could face up to life in prison. The affidavit of probable cause filed by Prater alleges the officers “jointly, willfully, unlawfully and unnecessarily” killed the teenager “while resisting an attempt by the deceased to commit a crime or after such an attempt had failed.”

An investigator for the Oklahoma City District Attorney’s office wrote in an affidavit said With one hand in his pocket and another near his waistline, five other officers then “unnecessarily fire[d] lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds,”

A sixth officer, used a “less-lethal” weapon and will not be charged, police said.

Source: CNN

TWO POLICE OFFICERS DANCE AT BLM RALLY THEN GET ARRESTED FOR STORMING U.S. CAPITOL DURING RIOT

According to The New York Times, the officers, Rocky Mount Police Sergeant Thomas Robertson and Officer Jacob Fracker, were each charged a week after the deadly riot that left five people dead.

The two officers are have been charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting the proceedings of Congress but prior to that were seen on video dancing and enjoying themselves at a Black Lives Matter Movement Rally.

According to The Daily Mail, Robertson and Fracker were terminated from their jobs with the Rocky Mount Police Department due to their involvement in the Jan. 6th riot.

When confronted on Facebook about their participation in the insurrection they responded:

“I can protest for what I believe in and still support your protest for what you believe in,’”Fracker wrote on Facebook. “After all, I fought for your right to do it.”

Robertson had written that he was “proud” of the selfie he and Fracker took inside the US Capitol building.

Source: Black Enterprise

The O’Jays’ song “Backstabbers” comes to mind…talk about smile in your face.

NY GOVERNOR CUOMO NAMED AGAIN WITH ANOTHER SERIOUS ALLEGATION

The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women and now another claim has been made, this one more serious as it allegedly involves physical touching.

The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The newspaper’s reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s accusation. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper reported.

“As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching,” Cuomo said through a spokesperson Wednesday evening. “I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report.”

Source: The Guardian

