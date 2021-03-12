CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Netflix Is Testing New Feature To Crack Down On Password Sharing

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

It’s about to get real in the streaming services streets.

Netflix is testing a new feature on a small number of accounts to crack down on password sharing.  According to research firm Magid, around 33% of Netflix users share their passwords with at least one person.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The new policy will prompt certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching in the same household as the subscriber. Viewers will be required to prove that they live in the same home as the account holder when they receive a message asking to confirm details from a text or email sent to the owner.

This process will delay viewing Netflix and if the message reappears when watching Netflix again, they could be required to open a new account to continue viewing.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

It is unclear when the new feature will be active on all accounts.  

Netflix Is Testing New Feature To Crack Down On Password Sharing  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

netflix

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Close