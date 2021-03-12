CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested & Charged With Assault

It's all fun and games until you catch a charge for coughing in someone's face...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Uber Cougher

Source: TMZ / Youtube

This past Sunday and Uber driver in San Francisco found himself being assaulted and coughed on after some unruly women took issue with his request for them to wear their face masks while riding in his car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Well, those women are now facing charges as authorities have already taken one into custody while another has turned herself in. TMZ is reporting that Malaysia King has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. King is seen in the video wearing a red mask and amping up the situation and telling the driver he was going to get “beat down.” Truth be told, the three women together look like they could’ve given the man a universal the way they were acting. Just sayin.’

As for the other passengers, authorities already have a beat on one of them.

Law enforcement says another suspect, Arna Kimiai, told SFPD through her lawyer that she plans to turn herself in soon. Kimiai is reportedly the one who grabbed the phone and declared, “I got corona.”
The incident went down Sunday in San Francisco, but cops say King was actually arrested by the Las Vegas Police Department. SFPD says she was arrested for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and for violating health and safety code.
In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is spread through the air and can infect and leave someone fighting for their lives. That being said, we feel no remorse for these young ladies.

Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested & Charged With Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

san francisco , Uber

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Close