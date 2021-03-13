CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour Event

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Actress Holly Robinson Peete has been a fixture on the small screen for decades.

From ’21 Jump Street’ to ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ and even ‘For Your Love,’ she has been a constant presence on television with appearances more recently on ABC’s ‘American Housewife.’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Yet, there was that one season where she co-hosted on CBS’ ‘The Talk’ where we all felt she could have lasted a lot longer than one season.  She was gone from the daytime fixture in 2011.

Now, Peete sent out a tweet as to lead to her departure and spilled the tea as to who may have played a role into having her gone from the show.

Yup, the same Sharon Osbourne who earlier in the week was passionately defending her friend Piers Morgan after left his show ‘Good Morning Britain’ when he was confronted with his outrageous criticisms on Meghan Markle after he slammed her interview with Oprah Winfrey last weekend.

Osbourne was just as outrageous when she took her current co-host Sheryl Underwood to task over the Morgan-Markle situation and got emotional and agitated when ranting over thoughts on racism and opinions.

From The Grio:

In case of her possible role in Robinson Pete’s firing from The Talk, the assertion that the actress was “too ghetto” overreaches opinion and steps into biggoted territory.

We know Osbourne has admitted wrong for her support of Morgan. She released a statement apologizing  and addressed the matter on The Talk.

We are not sure if she even apologized to Underwood personally.

Now with Peete’s tweet coming to light on top of the heated debate, Osbourne is now under an internal review from CBS, according to Deadline.

Did we mention that Morgan has also issued a tweet gaslighting the issue a lot more by having the network and ‘The Talk’ apologize to Osbourne.

As they say, best friends stick together.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Raymond Liu and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

First through Third Tweet and Third through Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio

Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Holly Robinson Peete

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Close