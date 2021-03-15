CLOSE
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded Female Artist Ever!

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Beyoncé is making history at the 2021 Grammy Awards!

Despite choosing not to perform at this year’s ceremony, the Black Is King singer still had quite the monumental night, earning the 27th Grammy of her career.Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z were noticeably absent for the beginning part of the ceremony as rumors circulated that they might be boycotting the event altogether due to previous snubs. But, the couple shocked us all and made a surprise appearance about two hours into the show, just in time to accept the award for best rap song for Savage which she shared with Megan Thee Stallion and officially earned her a spot as the most awarded female of all time, tying with singer Alison Krauss.

Bey also took home the awards for best R&B performance for Black Parade and best music video for Brown Skin Girl which she’s sharing with her nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Host Trevor Noah acknowledged Beyoncé’s history-making night as she and Megan Thee Stallion accepted the Grammy for Savage. “I just want everybody to know that right now, Grammy history has been made,” he explained to the crowd and a stunned Beyoncé. “Because with that award, Beyonce has just tied the all-time record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and by any singer – male or female! So, congratulations Queen Bey!”

What an achievement!

While accepting her Grammy, the 39-year-old singer got vulnerable about her job as an artist and how she wants to use her music to celebrate Blackness. “I am so honored. I am so excited,” she of her win. “As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

“This is so overwhelming,” she continued. “I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.”

She also gave a shoutout to her baby girl Blue, congratulating her on her big win earlier in the night.  “I know my daughter is watching,” she said of Blue. “Congratulations. “I am so proud of you and I am so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommies. Y’all are my babies and I am so proud of y’all.” She also thanked her husband, Jay Z, who cheered her own from the socially distanced award show, referring to him as her rock.

Beyoncé is out her making Black history right before our eyes and it’s truly a beautiful site to see! Congratulations to the Queen Bey!

