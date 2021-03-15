CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiffany Haddish Makes Historic Grammy Win As The Second Black Woman To Win Best Comedy Album

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Film Premiere of The Kitchen

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Tiffany Haddish won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album last night at the 2021 Grammy Awards for her stand-up special Black Mitzvah. Haddish is the first Black woman to win in this category since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986. The comedian, actress and host discovered she was a Grammy winner during a taping of Kids Say the Darnedest Things, and she was brought to tears by the historic win.

Haddish shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about winning her first Grammy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Haddish shared why she used the moment to teach and acknowledge her emotions with the two young ladies who guest starred on the show, instead of crying in utter happiness at what she accomplished. The two girls, Lauren and Ava, hope to one day become president of the United States, and Tiffany made sure she celebrated her Grammy win by encouraging and uplifting them. She leaves them with three simple words of motivation, “Anything is possible.”

Tiffany’s latest Netflix stand-up comedy special was released on her 40th birthday. She dropped a special filled with singing, dancing and raunchy reflections on her long journey to womanhood.

It was her first nomination in the category and her second from The Academy overall since her Best Spoken Word Album nomination for The Last Black Unicorn in 2019. Haddish was the only woman nominated in the comedy category this year, so this win is especially legendary for women comics.

Only one other woman took home Best Comedy Album in the last 34 years since Kathy Griffin’s win in 2014 for Calm Down Gurrl. Before that, four other women won: Jo Stafford for Jonathan and Darlene Edwards in Paris in 1961, Elaine May for An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May in 1962, Lily Tomlin for This is a Recording in 1972 and of course, Goldberg for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording in 1986. Haddish’s legendary win makes her the second Black woman to ever win this award.

The Grammys have been notoriously stingy to female comedians, so this win is one to celebrate. Congrats, Tiffany Haddish!

Tiffany Haddish Makes Historic Grammy Win As The Second Black Woman To Win Best Comedy Album  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Tiffany Haddish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Close