CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

If you are/were an athlete and had to use IcyHot, you learned the hard way that the worse thing you could do after applying the ointment on those aching muscles was to then hop into a tub of water because that Icy will turn to Hot in 0 to 60 seconds making you forget all about the reason you applied IcyHot on your muscles in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

NBA legend now commentary, Shaquille O’Neal, had a flash back in a recent interview when he had to ‘Leave The Door Open‘ and let his lil soldiers breathe after he accidently rubbed IcyHot on them then made the mistake of trying to wash it off of them with water only to have his lil guys  start singing ‘Fire‘ by The Ohio Players.  Lucky for Shaq he didn’t have any shame in his game when he started hoping around trying to fan the flames so to speak when a locker room janitor asked his what was wrong, then told him to bath his soldiers in milk.

I’m sure Shaq didn’t think it was funny at the time but that story is hilarious now.

Take a listen below

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Shaq

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
Close