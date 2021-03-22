H.E.R. & Tauren Wells Team Up For Inspirational Track Called “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” 

H.E.R. and Tauren Wells, two of music’s sweetest voices, have teamed up to share their gifts on a new inspirational single called “Hold Us Together.” It’s a “hope mix” remake of H.E.R.’s original song, “Hold Us Together” featured on the soundtrack of the Disney+ film, Safety.

Their new song speaks to standing firm in God’s promises no matter what the circumstances look like. Sort of like a mantra, some of the lyrics read:

I will not be shaken. I will not be moved. Even in the chaos, I know that you’re God. You’re the keeper. Protector. It is you that holds us together. When everything else fails us, it is you that holds us together.

Sounds like this one might be making its way to Sunday morning worship! Take a listen:

