CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

White Male In Custody After ‘Active Shooter’ Kills At Least 10 In Boulder Supermarket

The deadly rampage comes nearly a week after a white male gunman killed eight people in and near Atlanta.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Gunman Opens Fires At Grocery Store In Boulder, Colorado

Source: Chet Strange / Getty

UPDATED: 10:40 p.m. ET

At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed during a mass shooting in a grocery store in Colorado on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

A white male was shown being taken into custody following reports of an “active shooter” at a King Soopers location in Boulder. The unidentified white man was shown surrounded by law enforcement officers while handcuffed and walking with a limp from an apparent injury to his right leg, which appeared to be bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The suspect was shown walking across a parking lot and put onto a stretcher.

There were no immediate reports of a motive.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified Eric Talley as the Boulder police officer who was killed.

While full details were not immediately available, Reuters reported that witnesses who were shopping inside the King Soopers grocery store said they heard what they thought were gunshots inside.

Another witness told CBS News that he saw a gunman shoot a woman in front of him.

Two other witnesses told the Denver Post that they saw a man firing a gun and were unsure why.

One of them said the gunman didn’t say anything before or during the shooting.

“He just came in and started shooting,” the man told the Post on condition of anonymity.

The other one said the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

The gunman reportedly used an AR-15 — the same kind of rifle that a judge ruled just last week was perfectly legal to possess in Colorado. The NRA called the decision “something to celebrate.”

That ruling in district court prevented Boulder’s ban on assault weapons — enacted in 2018 — from effectively being enforced. It was not immediately clear when and where the gunman obtained the assault rifle he reportedly used Monday.

One person on Twitter shared an unfortunate list of high-profile public shootings that have taken place in Colorado.

The shooting in Boulder happened nearly a week after a lone gunman killed eight people at three Asian spas in and near Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, also a white man, was charged with eight murders in the shootings on Tuesday that came amid a heightened wave of anti-Asian attacks around the U.S. Six of Long’s victims were Asian women.

White domestic terrorism has been thriving in 2021, beginning with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and continuing Monday with the shooting at King Soopers in Boulder. Just as noteworthy has been how white domestic terrorists, both this year and in recent years, have seemingly more times than not managed to be taken into custody alive.

That type of treatment from law enforcement stands in stark contrast to the deadly police violence routinely extended toward Black and brown suspects accused of far less than deadly public shootings.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

White Male In Custody After ‘Active Shooter’ Kills At Least 10 In Boulder Supermarket  was originally published on newsone.com

Colorado

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Close