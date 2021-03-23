CLOSE
The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – Reparations, Fema Covid-19 Assistance, & The Mosby’s FBI Investigation.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Inside The Buzz:

Evanston, Illinois, has become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery. The Chicago suburb’s City Council voted to distribute $400,000 to eligible Black households.
According to local officials, the program will give 16 Black families in Evanston $25,000 in funds to use for the purpose of buying or improving homes, as well as mortgage assistance.

The program is being funded through donations and a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. The city has pledged to distribute $10 million over 10 years.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Fema Is Providing A Different Kind Of Covid-19 Assistance

it will reimburse funeral expenses to families that have lost members due to COVID-19, according to its website.
“Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. We are working with stakeholder groups to get their input on ways we can best provide this assistance and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities. FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

FEMA will start accepting applications next month and if you have incurred funeral expenses due to COVID-19, you are encouraged to keep and gather documentation to submit. FEMA will be looking for the following information: An official death certificate Funeral expenses documents / Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.

Source: Black Enterprise

The Mosby’s Respond To The FBI investigation.

A lawyer for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is alleging misconduct by federal prosecutors and seeking to suspend the federal investigation against them.

“There is no question that the investigation against my clients is frivolous, politically-motivated, and arises from the animus both Mr. Schenning and Mr. Wise have against State’s Attorney Mosby,” Bolden said in the letter, first published Monday evening by The Washington Post.

 “I request that these prosecutors be immediately removed from this baseless and politically-motivated investigation,” A. Scott Bolden, who represents the Mosbys, said in a letter to the Office of Professional Responsibility for the U.S. Justice Department. Steve Thompson and Ovetta Wiggins of the Post report.

We’ll see how this turns out.. 

Source: The Sun

And that’s what’s happening inside… The Buzz!

african-americans , baltimore , black people , city council president , Covid-19 , evanston , expenses , FBI , FEMA , funerals , housing program , Illinois , investigation , landmark decision , Mosby's , PANDEMIC , relief , reparations , State’s Attorney , the buzz

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Close