The Buzz – Reparations, Fema Covid-19 Assistance, & The Mosby’s FBI Investigation.

Evanston, Illinois, has become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery. The Chicago suburb’s City Council voted to distribute $400,000 to eligible Black households.

According to local officials, the program will give 16 Black families in Evanston $25,000 in funds to use for the purpose of buying or improving homes, as well as mortgage assistance.

The program is being funded through donations and a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. The city has pledged to distribute $10 million over 10 years.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Fema Is Providing A Different Kind Of Covid-19 Assistance

it will reimburse funeral expenses to families that have lost members due to COVID-19, according to its website.

“Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. We are working with stakeholder groups to get their input on ways we can best provide this assistance and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities. FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

FEMA will start accepting applications next month and if you have incurred funeral expenses due to COVID-19, you are encouraged to keep and gather documentation to submit. FEMA will be looking for the following information: An official death certificate Funeral expenses documents / Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.

Source: Black Enterprise

The Mosby’s Respond To The FBI investigation.

A lawyer for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is alleging misconduct by federal prosecutors and seeking to suspend the federal investigation against them.

“There is no question that the investigation against my clients is frivolous, politically-motivated, and arises from the animus both Mr. Schenning and Mr. Wise have against State’s Attorney Mosby,” Bolden said in the letter, first published Monday evening by The Washington Post.

“I request that these prosecutors be immediately removed from this baseless and politically-motivated investigation,” A. Scott Bolden, who represents the Mosbys, said in a letter to the Office of Professional Responsibility for the U.S. Justice Department. Steve Thompson and Ovetta Wiggins of the Post report.

We’ll see how this turns out..

Source: The Sun

