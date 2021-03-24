CLOSE
Meagan Good Talks Supporting Black Women, Her Style Muse, And Shedding Her Sexy Girl Image On HelloBeautiful’s IG TV

Did you catch yesterday’s IG Live with myself, our Managing Editor Shamika Sanders, and Meagan Good? After a successful and well-received cover story, we decided to chop it up with our Power Issue vixen.

During our chat, Meagan answered questions submitted by her fans, and she also deep dived into the importance of living an unapologetic life. She discussed her strategies to remaining relevant as she transitioned from a child star to an adult actress. For Meagan, it was important for her to shed the various images that she would be known for during the course of her career. From acting with Ray J at 10-years-old, to her sexy girl next door image, to now a married actress, director and producer, Meagan shows that it is possible to have career longevity in the entertainment industry.

We touched on the scrutiny that Meagan has received during the course of her career. At this point in her life, she realized the only entity she has to satisfy is God. This has given her the armor she needs to navigate through the negativity that is spewed her way for being too sexy, or simply not fitting into the box that society expects her to live in. Meagan’s strength and authenticity is to be admired.

Meagan Good

Source: Cécile BOKO / iONEDigital

We couldn’t have this live without discussing the epic fashion choices in her photo shoot styled by EJ King. Meagan explained that she’s known King for some time now and wanted to create some looks that would start some trouble. The two collaborated on a few outfits that spoke to that Good girl edge that she’s known to have.

I had so much fun writing the cover story for HelloBeautiful’s Power Issue and even more fun during our live. Meagan made the interview so easy because she was open, vulnerable, and genuine. If you missed the live, you can check it out on HelloBeautiful’s Instagram page. What do you think? Did you enjoy getting to know another side of Hollywood’s Good girl?

 

Meagan Good Talks Supporting Black Women, Her Style Muse, And Shedding Her Sexy Girl Image On HelloBeautiful’s IG TV  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Meagan Good

