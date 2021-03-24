CLOSE
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Xscape was Verzuz ‘Little Secret’ but with the hype of the Easter showdown of Earth, Wind and Fire vs. The Isley Brothers and the classic rap battle of Method Man vs. Redman going down, Xscape member LaTocha Scott decided to give fans some ‘Understanding’ that they are taking the Veruzuz battle ‘Downtown’ to make fans ‘Weak’ by duke in it out with the sisters with voices no other than SWV.

2010 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Grammy nominated SWV is the 90’s R&B singing trio made up of Coko Clemons, Tamara Johnson and Leanne ‘LeLee’ Lyons from New York City taught you how to ‘Use Your Heart’ with smash hits such as ‘Right Here/Human Nature’, ‘I’m So Into You’ and ‘Rain’.

Xscape In NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Xscape was the Platinum 90’s R&B quartet made up of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scot that has sold over 7 million records worldwide that brought us a female mad versatile singing group with a street Hip Hop edge who could go from a head/shoulder bouncer while sitting on your car like ‘Just Kickin It’, to a slip on a gown and pour the wine it’s romance time with ‘The Softest Place on Earth’ and ‘The Arms of The One Who Loves You’

According to LaTocha Scott the epic Verzuz battle of Xscape vs. SWV will go down on Instagram Live on May 8th.

Let’s us know, who you with?

Take a look at the video below

Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close