CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]

We don't blame you Andre.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre has proven once again that he might have the pickiest taste in Hip-Hop. We now have some context of why he will not be battling on today’s hottest platform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Complex Swizz Beatz and Timbaland recently conducted an interview on The Breakfast Club. The duo recently sold Verzuz to Thriller so the two broke down why the move is significant to the culture. As they got deeper into the conversation they fielded questions regarding some dream battles and some face offs that have yet to come to life. Naturally the founding N.W.A. member’s name came up and to hear them tell it he bowed out; respectfully.

“When Dr. Dre wasn’t feeling the sound from Teddy Riley and Babyface, that hurt our heart. Oh my God,” Swizz revealed. “He was supposed to come at the end and announce that he was gon’ do VERZUZ that night… He got on the phone, he was like ‘man, I can’t be a part of nothing that sound like that, my legacy is quality’. I was like ‘oh, we just lost Dre’… that one felt pretty crazy.”

While Verzuz now has a solid run of show in place now that was not the case at the beginning of the pandemic. Back in April 2020 Teddy Riley infamously went against Babyface in a battle that was mired in technical difficulties. The Harlem, New York native was clearly doing way too much with a set up that included a live stage performance but the sound was truly awful. So bad the event was stopped and rescheduled for a later date.

You can watch the interview, which also included some hints at a Busta Rhymes vs Missy Elliot battle, below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dr. dre

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Close