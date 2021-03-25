CLOSE
Pepsi Working With Peeps to Unveil New Soda Flavor Based on Marshmallows

Easter Candy At Candy Shop In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Here’s a combination you never thought would come to life: Pepsi-Cola and Peeps candy.

Now, it appears to be happening, according to People, as Pepsi is planning to “deliver a new marshmallow-flavored soda” with cans that are in three colors that are based on different Peeps flavors that are so popular around Easter (not to mention related to that particular day and season): blue, pink and yellow.

Don’t get too excited right now as the new marshmallow soda pop will not make it debut anywhere until next year.

There is a way too get in on all of the excitement early as a contest has been announced to get fans of both products interested.  To qualify, include the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS to actually win the new flavor before it comes out.

If you are wondering how the Peeps/Pepsi combo will come out inside a can or bottle, have no fear.

From Complex:

People also confirmed that the soda does, in fact, taste like marshmallows, and compared the flavor to Lucky Charms cereal. So, if you’re into that kind of thing, then this beverage is right up your alley. It doesn’t look like there will be corresponding Peeps that taste like Pepsi to complete the snack, however.

Once released, the new product will be around for a short time.

News of the marshmallow soda pop has already hit social media and many users have some responses, even with a name suggestion.

Will you try this new “Peepsi” flavor when it comes out?

 

