CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who Say Her Length Check Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Mixed

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

When Cardi B sat down with Mariah Carey for a chat with Interview Magazine, she recalled being bullied as a child because of her hair. She detailed not having the strongest haircare regimen which has now encouraged her to pay closer attention to various treatments that would restore moisture, and nurse her tresses back to health.

“I’m Trini and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, ‘“If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?”’ I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, ‘“Oh, your hair’s so crunchy,”‘she told Mariah.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true. My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it,” Cardi continued.

The award winning rapper has since documented both her and her daughter’s hair journey via her Instagram highlights. Cardi shows an at-home conditioner she makes for her daughter’s hair, and she also shows the various stages that her natural mane has gone through. But when The Shaderoom posted Cardi’s most recent length check, the critics pointed out that this doesn’t really count as the musician’s Dominican mix is the reason for her inches.

In the comments, Instagram user gk.officiall wrote, “Dominicans have long hair, she’s mixed… What are we supposed to expect?”

Cardi replied, “@gk.officall loud and wrong. My hair journey is on my highlights story. Please people need to Google or pick up a book about people nationalities.”

Instagram user xxotic._mariah said, “Y’all need to stop saying “Oh she’s Latina/Mexican so ofc she has long hair”🤦🏽‍♀️Anybody can grow long hair ethnicity/ race has nothing to do with it.”

And user shelbyisenvied said, “These comments prove that most of y’all haven’t been anywhere or experienced other black cultures. Full black women have hair down their backs, and there are full Hispanic/Latina women who have hair that’s stops at their ears. The colorism, stereotypes, and ignorance are disgusting 🤮

Black women fall on a very wide spectrum. We come in different shapes, sizes, complexions, and hair textures. Despite the age-long debate, people of Dominican descent have African roots. Their complexions and hair textures vary, just like other Black people. Even if her Dominican roots came from an European lineage, it does not negate her Trinidadian blood. Simply put, this is a Black woman with Black hair.

Here’s why Cardi B’s length check is valid. She has gone on record to discuss her damaged hair. Why should her update on having long, healthy, natural hair be negated? There are Domincans in the world with 4C hair, and there are Black women in the world with 3A hair. If a Black woman wants to update up on the health of her hair, who are we to tell her she can’t because she’s not Black enough?

 

Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who Say Her Length Check Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Mixed  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

cardi b

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Close