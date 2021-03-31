CLOSE
The next Verzuz battle set for this Sunday, April 4 is going to be legendary. Two of music’s grooviest groups will face off with twenty of their greatest hits. The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to appear on Verzuz with host Steve Harvey to help facilitate the evening.

The platform, which originally started to give fans something fun to dance to while quarantined at home, has grown to give music lovers some of the best producer, artist and group battles imaginable. From “The Boy Is Mine” face-off between previous rivals Brandy and Monica to classic drunken nights spent with producers The Dream and Sean Garrett, these Verzuz battles have been memorable moments artists can share with fans and elevate their current projects.

The last Verzuz featured D’Angelo and friends after his hiatus away from music and the public’s eye. Now, fans are looking forward to two extremely classic groups who’s catalogues transcend anything we have seen on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s newly created platform in partnership with Apple Music and Ciroc.

Verzuz has already announced its’ next battle between all-women’s R&B groups SWV and Escape before we could witness the funkiness that Sunday should bring. They are truly building the hype and continuing to bless our ears with good-feeling, nostalgic music as we rid ourselves of the quarantine blues.

This will certainly be a tough battle to determine which group will come out on top. Both all-male music groups have given us hits from Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” to The Isley Brother’s “Voyage to Atlantis.” It’s too difficult to pinpoint who did it better, but as we prepare for a soulful Sunday night, we must know who’s side you’re on.

Are you Team Isley Brothers or Team Earth, Wind & Fire? Take the quiz below to find out.

Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team Isley Brothers or Earth, Wind & Fire? [Quiz]

