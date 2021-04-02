Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2 Of Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton isn’t coming back for season 2.

No, it’s no longer April Fool’s and this isn’t a joke. Page had a one-season deal with the popular Netflix series and completed his obligations to the show. The deal was in line with how Netflix envisioned the growth of Bridgerton as each season is set to be based on a different book from Julia Quinn’s best-selling collection.

Season 2 instead will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he attempts to navigate his own social season as his sister did in Season 1. Pheobe Deynevor, who broke out as Daphne Bridgerton, will be part of the season two cast as a devoted wife to the Duke of Hastings and mother to their newborn son. It’s unclear if Page will appear in future seasons but he’ll continue to remain part of the Bridgerton universe.

Netflix went to social to inform fans in a comment in the tone of Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown: ” Dear Reader, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridferton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer-more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Page responded on Twitter, writing, “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family — on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans — the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

While we are left puzzled by everyone’s favorite leading man not being in season 2 of Bridgerton, Page definitely became one of Hollywood’s new hot stars. Bridgerton arrived on Christmas on Netflix and quickly became one of its hottest shows, breaking viewership records and netted views in over 63 million households. The show was quickly renewed for a second season but without Page, we’ll see how the show evolves.

As for Page, the hunk can be seen in Paramount’s Dungeon & Dragons and he recently hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

