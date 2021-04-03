Prayers are in order as sad news was announced this morning as actor Malik Yoba best known for his role in FOX television series New York Undercover, Empire and Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married’ posted a touching message via Instagram that his mother Mahmoudah Young has transitioned to take her seat amongst angels.

You’re with the angels now mama We’ve had all of our last conversations and as I watched you breathe some of your last breaths , the extraordinary, calm peace and acceptance in the realization that you were transitioning before our very eyes gave us on more moment or two to connect even if you no longer used words. Thank you for pouring into me all the beauty that is you. You’re at peace now.

53 year old Malik Yoba is the 4th of six children born to Mahmoudah Young and Abdullah Yoba in the Bronx, New York.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

No cause of death has been reported at this time.

We will be keeping Malik Yoba as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Malik Yoba’s post of the passing of his mother Mahmoudah Young as well as photos below.

Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com