CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
FATALE Filmmakers Attend Tastemaker Screening In Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was committed to stepping into summer 2021 without her quarantine weight. The singer, songwriter, multiple business owner, and actress decided take control of her diet so that she could shed the 20+ lbs she gained during the pandemic. Like many, Kandi starts the year off with weight loss goals. This time around, she decided to commit herself to a few months of restricted eating.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I took out all sweets,” Kandi said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “I stopped eating all sweets, bread. I only drank water, no juices, anything, and then I took some appetite suppressants so I didn’t feel hungry all of the time. I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help, so it just helped me stay on course. That basically was it and over the 2-and-a-half months I lost 20 pounds and I’d like to lose 10 more although I have started back eating sweets here and there but I’ve got to catch myself before I get out of whack. But yeah, I want to lose 10 more pounds.”

The 44-year-old mother of 3 has been serving body goals over the last couple of months. If you follow her Instagram page, you’ll see her flaunting her curves in promotional Bedroom Kandi photo shoots. She looks amazing!

I can attest to Kandi’s weight loss secret. I used the same method to lose 33 lbs during quarantine. While it was a difficult adjustment at first, I was eventually able to look past the sugar cravings because I produced results. A high fat and high protein diet will shed Kandi’s remaining 10 lbs in no time.

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course Meal With Her Latest Photo Shoot

Kenya Moore Flaunts Weight Loss In Trendy Chocolate On Chocolate Look

How Switching To A Healthy Lifestyle Helped Me Gain My Confidence Back

9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta
9 photos

Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kandi Burruss

Videos
Latest
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
Close