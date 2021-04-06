CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set Of Upcoming ABC Pilot ‘Queens’ Starring Eve

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

The ’90s superstars are together working on set for the new pilot coming to ABC entitled Queens. We initially reported that Eve would be returning to scripted television in the new ABC series. Most recently, R&B superstar Brandy shared a post of her, Eve and singer and actress Naturi Naughton cozied up under the sun looking more fabulous than ever.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Five days ago, artist and radio personality Da Brat shared a post of her and the crew (minus Brandy) spending some time together on set. Eve is still prepping to film with her bonnet covering her signature platinum blonde hair. Da Brat is joined by Queens cast members Nadine Velazquez and Naughton. Da Brat captioned the photo, “So proud of these ladies I’ve known since we were kids in the music business. It wasn’t easy and SOME didn’t make it. I am eternally GRATEFUL that I got to take part in #HERSTORY.”

What a beautiful moment to share with industry peers, who Da Brat affectionately shared on her Instagram post grew up alongside her in their journeys through the music business.

The show set in Queens follows four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Brianna, who we previously reported will be played by Eve, Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), and Valeria (Velazquez). The four reunite for a chance to recreate their fame and regain the success they had as the legendary ’90s Hip Hop group, Nasty Bitches.

It seems like the cast is revving up to debut a first look trailer soon. We will keep you posted with more updates on the upcoming ABC series Queens.

Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set Of Upcoming ABC Pilot ‘Queens’ Starring Eve  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Brandy , da brat , Eve

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
Close