Viral Social Media Trend Recognizes These Actors Who Understood The Assignment

The internet is always coming up with its’ next viral social media trend, and this one may be one of our favorites. Fans are posting popular actors and entertainers, who “understood the assignment,” or in the realm of acting, understood the role.

The trend started a few days ago, around April 4, when Twitter users began posting a series of photos recognizing the work of their favorite entertainers. The list of accomplished actors that would follow are infamous for masterfully executing a role in both film and television. The art of acting is centered around an actor’s choice in each scene, and the performers mentioned in this trend are those who make skillful choices.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Angela Bassett

Maybe, the latest Tina documentary inspired people to go back on Angela Bassett’s catalogue of legendary films. She always nails the assignment. From What’s Love Got To Do With It, Waiting to Exhale, to American Horror Story, Bassett slays in every role she takes on and we’re convinced she was meant for each part.

SHE always understands the assignment! pic.twitter.com/lTJTDgZFLK — 𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠. ᴹ♚ᴶ (@mitashermes) April 5, 2021

Joan Cusack

Next, we have Joan Cusack. Unsure if she would be considered highly-underrated, but we definitely don’t talk about her talents enough. Cusack has appeared in several classic films from The Addams Family, Sixteen Candles and the Showtime series, Shameless. She’s always casted as the wonky and a bit out-of-touch character, but it works for her.

okay but she understands the assignment bruh get fucked pic.twitter.com/eWFQ5QR3VM — maternity leave 🪨💍 (@frickupmick) April 5, 2021

Denzel Washington

Of course, we could not leave our moms and aunties favorite Black actor out of the conversation. Mr. Denzel Washington has always understood the assignment since he first appeared onscreen. There are actually too many films to name, but John Q and American Gangster alone will say enough about his consistently stellar performances. The man is talented.

Y’all wanna talk about somebody that ALWAYS understood the assignment.. pic.twitter.com/scF3w60HFi — CJ. (@williscj_) April 5, 2021

Catherine O’Hara

This next actress is one of our favorites, and it wasn’t until her latest role in the hit series Schitt’s Creek that people began to give her, her due flowers. Catherine O’Hara is the gift that keeps on giving in each role she touches. She has been performing for years. O’Hara has given life to roles in many cult classic films and series such as Home Alone and Beetlejuice. There isn’t a moment we can recall where she hasn’t understood the assignment.

SHE always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/KiW4T80AMp — no context schitt’s creek (@nocontxtSC) April 5, 2021

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate is another actor who was mentioned amongst the all-star students in film and TV. The actor has appeared in timeless films like Love Jones, Dead Presidents, and Starz’s Power series. He certainly has the range and delivers in each role he takes on.

Someone who always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/EWndU08Hg2 — April 13😈🥳 (@iDont_Chase) April 6, 2021

Viola Davis

Viola Davis is the queen of spot-on reactions in the many drama series and films she’s starred in. The mainstream began to fall in love with her in How to Get Away With Murder and fans grew to love her even more for her performances in other works like Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Someone who always understands the assignment. Basically teaching a master class at this point. pic.twitter.com/7MOEe28Ujp — Keeping it 2 Virgils (@islandgalb) April 6, 2021

Angelina Jolie

We couldn’t finalize a list of actors recognized in this social media trend without mentioning Angelina Jolie who literally always understands the role. She has given effortless depth to each character. From her roles in the films Maleficent, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Girl, Interrupted, she is the assignment.

now let’s talk about someone who ALWAYS understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/MojsZKpmPS — wilbur (@mijoblanco) April 5, 2021

What other actors should be acknowledged in this trend?

Viral Social Media Trend Recognizes These Actors Who Understood The Assignment was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: