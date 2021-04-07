CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Shares Her Go To Beauty Concoction That Keeps Her Skin Moisturized

Monot : Guests - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Beyond Teyana Taylor’s powerful voice and undeniable swag, is her perfectly structured face. The singer, director, producer, and actress’ high check bones, almond-shaped eyes, and smooth skin are the reasons why she is high demand to represent various skincare brands.

The 33-year-old mother of 2 admits to using a combination of beauty products to help keep her flawless. In the past she’s plugged Urban RX, and she’s recently collaborated with the Olay Body Cleansing brand. Whatever she’s using, I want to add to my daily regimen.

In a discussion with Bustle, Taylor revealed that she also likes to experiment and create her own products that enhance her skin. “I mix essential oils with a little bit of olive oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, plus vitamin E oil or vitamin E cream,” she said. “I put it in a little cake mix bowl and stir it, and it’s the best [for moisture]. My friends always want a jar of my concoctions.”

At-home DIY beauty mixtures are known to moisturize the skin while giving it a healthy glow. I’m a huge fan of them because it helps me have a full understanding of what’s going on my skin. I’m going to take a page out of Taylor’s book and recreate this skin concoction. In the meanwhile, what do you think? Does Teyana Taylor serve skincare goals?

 

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

