Where is the love and the gift of music?  In the household of SWV’s Coko, however Coko isn’t the only one in her house that was graced by God with amazing vocal range, her youngest son of three children, Jayye Michael can wobble with the best of them and he clearly got it from his momma.

Cheryl Clemons Gamble AKA Coko from the legendary 90’s female trio SWV became a household name by singing lead along with her other sisters with voices, Taj and Lelee  on classic hits such as ‘Weak’, ‘Right Here’, ‘You’re Always on My Mid’ and the classic remix ‘Human Nature’ before releasing her ‘Sunshine’ as a R&B solo artist then crossing over to the Gospel.  Coko then took a break to concentrate on family but while in the process she gave birth to a, BWV, a brother with a voice just has amazing as hers,her teenage son Jalen Clemons AKA Jayye Michael.

Recently Coko shared an amazing duet of her and son Jayye Michael slaying Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s 1972 Grammy Award winning single “Where Is The Love” flawlessly, as a matter of fact one could even argue that the mother and son rendition is recordable, chartable and Grammy Award nomination voteable .

Take a listen to Coko and her son Jayye Michael her twin, in more ways than looks, perform the hit classic  “Where Is The Love” below.

SWV’s Coko is Joined In Song By Her Son Jayye Michael [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

